Bold Commerce Reports Exponential Growth, Makes ‘Fast 50’ List

A Winnipeg e-commerce software development firm has made Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 list for its rapid growth.

Bold Commerce ranked 12th out of the top 50 fastest growing tech companies in Canada with a 3,692% growth in revenue.

“We’ve been saying for a long time that we have world-class talent right here in Winnipeg, and awards like this help solidify that and show what we are capable of,” said Bold co-founder and CEO Yvan Boisjoli.

Bold is only five-years-old and is best known for building apps for Shopify. The company is also now Shopify’s largest expert development partner worldwide.

“You truly can play on any stage in the world, and be competitive, from the prairies,” Boisjoli added.

Bold was recently the recipient of $270,000 in provincial government funding for skills training in the digital sector.

Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes also made the Fast 50 list, ranking fifth with 10,969.6% in growth. The online food-ordering startup now boasts nearly 800 employees in Winnipeg and Saskatoon.





