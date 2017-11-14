Man Charged After Teen Stabbed in Carman

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed on Sunday in Carman, sending him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP were called to a residence in the community at around 9:20 p.m. and found the injured teen.

Police say the victim and a 22-year-old man became involved in an altercation when the stabbing occurred.

Police identified the suspect and arrested Ashtan Peters at another Carman residence. He has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and was to appear in Portage la Prairie court today.

— Staff





