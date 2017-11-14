Man Charged in Multiple Winnipeg Construction Site Thefts

Winnipeg police have charged a man they say was responsible for breaking into multiple construction sites and selling the items at pawn shops.

More than $5,000 in tools were stolen on August 19 when a storage container at a construction site was broken into in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue.

Two of the stolen items were sold to a local pawn shop two days later.

On October 6, various construction tools were taken from a utility trailer in the 100 block of St. Anne’s Road.

The man then allegedly sold some of the items to another pawn shop between October 7-10.

Police were able to identify a suspect and spotted him on Monday driving in the area of Dufferin Avenue and King Street.

Wesley Dean Munro, 37, was arrested and faces break, enter and theft charges.

