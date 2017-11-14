ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Man Charged in Multiple Winnipeg Construction Site Thefts

Man Charged in Multiple Winnipeg Construction Site Thefts

Man Charged in Multiple Winnipeg Construction Site Thefts

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police have charged a man they say was responsible for breaking into multiple construction sites and selling the items at pawn shops.

More than $5,000 in tools were stolen on August 19 when a storage container at a construction site was broken into in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue.

Two of the stolen items were sold to a local pawn shop two days later.

On October 6, various construction tools were taken from a utility trailer in the 100 block of St. Anne’s Road.

The man then allegedly sold some of the items to another pawn shop between October 7-10.

Police were able to identify a suspect and spotted him on Monday driving in the area of Dufferin Avenue and King Street.

Wesley Dean Munro, 37, was arrested and faces break, enter and theft charges.

— Staff

Share
Share
Email


Comments

comments