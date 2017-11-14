ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Police Make Arrest in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Henderson Highway

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal pedestrian accident nearly one year later.

A 68-year-old woman was crossing Henderson Highway at Kimberly Avenue on December 18, 2016 when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say the victim was crossing Henderson in a westbound direction when she was hit by the pickup truck turning northbound from Kimberley.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday and later released on a promise to appear.

— Staff

