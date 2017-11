A man who was hit by a Winnipeg Transit bus on Monday has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say a man in his 50s was in the area of Graham Avenue and Fort Street at around 2:30 p.m. when he was hit.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6271.

