Annual ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ Program Launches

A program to pair deserving seniors with generous gift donors for the holidays is back for a 10th year.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program launched on Wednesday at Victoria General Hospital.

“Seniors are often the most isolated population at Christmas,” said Julie Donaldson, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Winnipeg.

“Many times they do not have visitors during the holidays. If you add that to decreased socialization throughout the year, this can be a very lonely time for them.”

More than 13,500 gifts have been delivered to low-income seniors since the program’s inception.

According to the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, 12.3 percent of Manitoba seniors 65 and older are living in poverty.

Gift donations can be made by visiting beasantawinnipeg.com before December 2.

