Dashboard Confessional Coming to The Burt in March

Dashboard Confessional
Christopher Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional (KRISTEN DRUM PHOTO)

American emo rockers Dashboard Confessional will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 3, 2018.

Singer/songwriter Christopher Carrabba became the poster boy for a new generation of emo fans in the early 2000s, having left behind his former band (the post-hardcore Christian outfit Further Seems Forever) to concentrate on vulnerable, introspective solo musings.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, November 24 starting at $40 through Ticketmaster and the Winnipeg Folk Festival office, 203-211 Bannatyne Avenue.

— Staff

