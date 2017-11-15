Dashboard Confessional Coming to The Burt in March

American emo rockers Dashboard Confessional will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 3, 2018.

Singer/songwriter Christopher Carrabba became the poster boy for a new generation of emo fans in the early 2000s, having left behind his former band (the post-hardcore Christian outfit Further Seems Forever) to concentrate on vulnerable, introspective solo musings.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, November 24 starting at $40 through Ticketmaster and the Winnipeg Folk Festival office, 203-211 Bannatyne Avenue.

— Staff

