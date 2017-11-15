Food Musings: Chowing Down in Duluth

By Kathryne Grisim (@foodmuser)

WINNIPEG, Man. — There have been years when we have travelled to Europe in September/October. In the years that we have not, my husband gets itchy feet. He feels the need to get away in the fall even if it is for a long weekend. On Remembrance Day 2016, we “discovered” Duluth, Minnesota, enjoyed ourselves so much, that we decided on an encore trip this past weekend.

We were accompanied by our son-in-law (known in this space as the Frenchman) and our youngest daughter, Boo.

Since Boo (and her brother) work in the local craft beer business, our family is very beer oriented. Along with the Frenchman’s objective of hitting up all of the trading companies, my wanting to get started on Christmas shopping and D and Boo wanting to check out as many tasting rooms and brewpubs as possible, we were in for a full weekend. What we did have consensus on, was that it was the last weekend of Restaurant Week for the downtown Duluth restaurants and we were determined to visit as many of these on that list too.

Continue reading at FoodMusings.ca

Watch for Food Musings every second Wednesday in The Headliner, The Herald, The Lance, The Metro, The Sou’wester and The Times.

Comments

comments