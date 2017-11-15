Man Shot Dead by Police Near Manitoba First Nation

A man was shot and killed by RCMP Wednesday morning after he had earlier stolen a police vehicle and an officer’s gun.

Police say the man assaulted an officer at around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 6 near St. Laurent, Manitoba before he took off in an unmarked Ford E-150 Econoline van.

RCMP put out a release notifying the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which didn’t have police markings.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers located the suspect and vehicle on Highway 417 near Lake Manitoba First Nation.

During the arrest, a man was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will lead the investigation into the shooting.

