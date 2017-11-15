Manitoba Adds 25 New Highway Cameras to Monitor Road Conditions

The Manitoba government has installed 25 new cameras to its provincial highway network to assist motorists in monitoring ever-changing road conditions.

The additional cameras bring the total to 33 and can be viewed on the Manitoba511.ca website and mobile app.

“As every Manitoban knows, heading out on the highway in the winter poses some distinct challenges for motorists,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“The addition of 25 road condition cameras throughout the province will help Manitobans see what conditions are like on many of the roads they’re planning to drive on before they put their keys in the ignition.”

The new cameras have been placed at strategic locations along provincial highways including:

• Trans-Canada Highway (PTH 1) at­ Oakville, Deacons Corner, Kirkella (being relocated), West Hawk, Hadashville, west of PTH 12, Austin, PR 332, Oak Lake and Brandon;

• PTH 2 at junction of PTH 2 and PR 83;

• PTH 5 at Ste. Rose south;

• PTH 6 at Williams River, Devils Lake, junction of PTH 6 and PR 236, St. Laurent, Fairford and Ponton,

• PTH 10 at Minnedosa, Souris River Valley, junction of PTH 10 and PTH 60, and Birch River;

• PTH 16 (Yellowhead Highway) at Shoal Lake, Russell – Assiniboine Valley West, and Arden;

• PTH 59/101 (North Perimeter Highway); and

• PTH 75 at Ste. Agathe, junction of PTH 14 and PTH 75 (Letellier), Morris (north side of town) and Emerson (at the border).

Comments

comments