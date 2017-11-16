Deer Lodge Centre Adds New Beds for Behavioural Needs Patients

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has added 11 new beds to Deer Lodge Centre for seniors with behavioural or psychological symptoms related to dementia.

The beds serve an ongoing need for resident supports and will be located in the centre’s special needs behavioural unit (SNBU).

“We’re extremely pleased to open these additional beds, knowing how important it is to offer the right care within the right environment,” said Hana Forbes, WRHA executive director, long-term care.

The additional beds bring the total number of beds in the particular unit to 32 and the total number in the region to 74. Other sites that include an SNBU are Actionmarguerite St. Boniface and Riverview Health Centre.

