PHOTOS: HSC Millionaire Lottery Home in River Heights

It’s a brand-new designer home in one of Winnipeg’s most established, desirable neighbourhoods. The appeal is obvious, the design is delicious, and – for the first time ever – North River Heights is the host of this year’s HSC Millionaire Lottery Grand Prize home.

“When we think of North River Heights, in many ways we see a small slice of the Big Apple,” says Curtis Moffat, who owns and operates Pioneer Building Inc. with his wife, Sharayah. “Excellent attributes of the location are Mother Nature’s canopy of ash trees, boutique shops dotting the streets, to exquisite dining, all in addition to the excellent opportunity to raise a family with many great schools and parks.

“These are amazing ingredients to surround a home with, not to mention the turn of the century, inspirational architecture that abounds throughout the area.”

The River Heights home at 22 Greenlawn Street is one of several in Pioneer’s Winnipeg portfolio. And its features and style are focused on what Moffat calls “organic design” – allowing the neighbourhood to “dramatically influence the style and DNA of the home,” he says, which is a treat in a location like River Heights.

“Our goal is always to weave the character of the neighbourhood into the fabric of the home,” he says. “Because 22 Greenlawn was built in North River Heights, among homes that were originally built in the mid-1900s, we were inspired to include several classic elements from Pre-War millwork, crystal door knobs, and a classic front portico to name a few.”

At a combined 2,860 square feet (including the finished basement), the home is part of a $1.43 million Grand Prize package – a package that also includes $40,000 in furnishings, a 15-day Galapagos and Peru land/cruise tour for two, two 2018 BMWs, and even an extra $220,000 tax-free cash.

The home itself is valued at $1 million, and it’s been made to suit this year’s biggest winner, who will become Manitoba’s next millionaire – with all the charm and amenities of a new luxury room, like a master bedroom with a balcony and spa-like ensuite bathroom, 10-foot ceilings, and an open floor plan ideal for entertaining.

“It was our intention to fashion 22 Greenlawn with the old and new worlds married in harmony; the bones of home are intended to reflect the founding years of North River Heights, while introducing modern furnishings and amenities for today’s lifestyle.”

The home “was designed to allow people to savour life in one of Winnipeg’s most renowned areas,” says Moffat.

And it’s not all that’s up for grabs in the Grand Prize draw, which will be held on Thursday, December 7 – other options include a Headingley riverfront home package (worth $1.36 million), a package with a sea-view ocean cottage at SookePoint on Vancouver Island (worth $1.36 million), or $1.1 million tax-free cash.

You can see photo galleries of all three Grand Prize homes on HSCMillionaire.com, as well as a 360-degree virtual tour of the River Heights home. And you can come and visit the home in River Heights on Saturday and Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300, and 8 for $500. The Absolute Final Deadline to buy is Midnight, Wednesday, November 22.

This is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of the HSC Millionaire Lottery.

