Our Lady Peace, Matthew Good Playing Two Winnipeg Shows

Our Lady Peace - Matthew Good

Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good will play a set of Winnipeg shows March 20-21, 2018.

The co-headliners will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre as part of a 20-date national tour beginning next spring.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available through both artists’ websites and fan clubs starting Friday, November 17. The public on-sale starts Friday, November 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $36, $66 and $86.

Every $1 from each ticket solder will be donated to War Child and their work with war-affected communities to help children reclaim their childhood through access to education, opportunity and justice.

