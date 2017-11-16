ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

City Looking to Increase Speed Limit on Stretch of Pembina Highway

Pembina Highway
A portion of Pembina Highway south of St. Norbert that the city is looking to increase to 70 km/h. (WINNIPEG.CA / GOOGLE STREET VIEW)

The City of Winnipeg is considering increasing the speed limit on a portion of Pembina Highway in St. Norbert.

The speed limit review targets Pembina south of the La Salle River Bridge, which is currently 60 km/h. The city is recommending increasing the limit to 70 km/h as the roadway transitions into Highway 75.

If approved, the city would then apply to the Provincial Highway Traffic Board to change the speed limit on this section of Pembina Highway.

A public presentation with a question and answer period is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at the St. Norbert Community Centre, 3450 Pembina Highway, from 6-8 p.m.

A survey is also available online until December 7.

