A 22-year-old Brandon man was arrested Friday after crashing his car into a tree in the 2700 Block of Park Avenue.

A witness called police at around 3:15 a.m. to report the accident, alerting officers that the driver had fled on foot from the accident scene.

The suspect was later found hiding in a ditch near 26th Street and Willowdale Crescent.

Police say he was impaired and taken into custody. He was released pending a court date later this month.

— Staff

Comments

comments