Premier Pallister Hospitalized After Hiking Fall in New Mexico

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was hospitalized overnight in Silver City, New Mexico after taking a spill while hiking.

The province says Pallister was with his wife, Esther, in the Gila Wilderness when he had a “serious fall” and injured himself. Pallister suffered numerous cuts and bruises and compound fractures in his left arm.

He is returning to Manitoba today and will be re-evaluated to determine if surgery is necessary.

In a statement, the province said Pallister “would like to thank police and medical personnel for their quality care.”

Pallister will be resting at home with family this weekend.

The new session of the Manitoba Legislature opens next week with the Speech from the Throne.

