Manitoba Driver Plunges Off Bridge into Icy Water

The driver of a pickup truck that plunged into a waterway on Friday morning made it out with only minor injuries.

The 73-year-old St. Claude, Manitoba man was driving on Road 18W at around 8:40 a.m. when his vehicle lost control and went over the side of a bridge.

RCMP say the truck and trailer fell through the ice into frigid water.

The single-vehicle accident happened approximately three kilometres north of Highway 3 in the RM of Dufferin.

The driver pulled himself out and made it to shore, where a passing motorist let him warm up inside their vehicle until help arrived. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Morden RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff

