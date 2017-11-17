ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Manitoba Driver Plunges Off Bridge into Icy Water

Home » News » Manitoba Driver Plunges Off Bridge into Icy Water

Manitoba Driver Plunges Off Bridge into Icy Water

Manitoba Driver Plunges Off Bridge into Icy Water

in News0 Comments

Truck Bridge Accident
The driver of a pickup truck and trailer that plunged off a bridge in the RM of Dufferin on Friday was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (RCMP HANDOUT)

The driver of a pickup truck that plunged into a waterway on Friday morning made it out with only minor injuries.

The 73-year-old St. Claude, Manitoba man was driving on Road 18W at around 8:40 a.m. when his vehicle lost control and went over the side of a bridge.

Truck Bridge Accident
The single-vehicle accident happened on Road 18W about three kilometres north of Highway 3. (RCMP HANDOUT)

RCMP say the truck and trailer fell through the ice into frigid water.

The single-vehicle accident happened approximately three kilometres north of Highway 3 in the RM of Dufferin.

The driver pulled himself out and made it to shore, where a passing motorist let him warm up inside their vehicle until help arrived. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Morden RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff

Share11
Share
Email
Shares 14

Comments

comments