HSC Foundation Awarding $347K in Research Grants

WINNIPEG — The Health Sciences Centre Foundation is awarding more than $347,000 in grants to researchers tackling a myriad of health issues.

“This year’s projects focus on many key areas of care at HSC, including mental health, rehabilitation, chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders such as epilepsy and multiple sclerosis,” said Paul Wiebe, director of research administration at HSC Winnipeg.

Ten projects secured funding this year and competed in four separate categories:

• General Operating Grant Competition

• Allied Health Grant Competition

• Dolly & Michael Gembey Nursing Research Award & Grant Competition

• Mindel & Tom Olenick Research Award in Immunology Competition

Donors to the HSC Foundation have helped fund more than 400 research projects since 1981.

See the complete list of research projects below:

