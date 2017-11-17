Bisons in Weekend Volleyball Series with MacEwan Griffins

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Bisons volleyball teams are in action this weekend at Investors Group Athletic Centre.

Manitoba hosts a two-game series against the visiting MacEwan Griffins tonight and Saturday.

The Bison men (1-5) were ranked number three for the first three weeks of the 2017-18 U SPORTS Top 10 rankings and look for their first home weekend sweep of the season. MacEwan has a 0-6 record heading into the weekend series.

On the women’s side, Manitoba (2-4) looks for their first home weekend sweep of the season and sits in 10th place in the Canada West conference standings. MacEwan has a 0-6 record heading into the weekend series.

Schedule:

Friday, November 17 – Women: 6 p.m., men: 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 – Men: 5 p.m., women: 6:45 p.m.

Next door at Wayne Fleming Arena, the Bison women’s hockey team (7-3-0-0) hosts the Lethbridge Pronghorns at 7 p.m. tonight and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are available at the door or GoBisons.ca.

