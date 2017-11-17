Operation Red Nose Getting Set to Safely Transport Holiday Revellers

WINNIPEG — A sure sign of the holiday season is here as Operation Red Nose prepares to rev its engines.

The annual Safety Services Manitoba campaign will safely drive revellers home in their own vehicles on select weekends from November 24 to December 31.

“We know that the hundreds of volunteers in our 10 participating communities believe in the value ORN provides, as do our corporate and provincial sponsors whose efforts make running this program a success year after year,” said Judy Murphy, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

Rides are free, but passengers are encouraged to provide a donation to their driver.

The program is supported by Manitoba Public Insurance and other community sponsors, with all proceeds going to support youth programs in Manitoba.

Operation Red Nose opens for service in Winnipeg and most other communities on Friday, November 24 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and wraps up on New Year’s Eve. Other participating Manitoba communities are Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Shilo, Steinbach/La Broquerie, The Pas and Thompson.

To volunteer or view the ride schedule, visit rednosemb.ca.

