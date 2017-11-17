ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

U of M Reaches Milestone in $500M Capital Campaign

By Sarah Klein

University of Manitoba Campaign
The University of Manitoba launches its Front and Centre fundraising campaign at a Winnipeg Blue Bombers game in October 2015. (LUC DESJARDINS PHOTO / FILE)

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba is inching closer to its $500 million Front and Centre campaign goal.

As of Friday, the campaign has raised $451,288,220.

“Today, we have reached a new, unprecedented, level of generosity in our Front and Centre campaign,” said Paul Soubry, Front and Centre Campaign chair.

“Though the number is significant, the impact it has created, and will continue to create, is far greater. Behind all of these numbers are real people: students, faculty and researchers who are already benefitting from this unprecedented investment in our future.”

The campaign was launched in 2015 and has led to 573 new scholarships, bursaries and fellowships, 37 new and upgraded buildings, and 18 new research chairs and professorships.

