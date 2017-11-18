Three Arrested After Fight at Brandon Mall Involving Knife, Crowbar

Three people were taken into custody Friday afternoon after a fight at Brandon’s Town Centre mall.

Police were called to the 800 block of Rosser Avenue at around 1:35 p.m. for a report of three people fighting.

Officers found a 25-year-old man armed with a knife and a 27-year-old woman wielding a crowbar. They say the two were involved in an altercation with another man, who was assaulted but not seriously injured.

The two suspects have been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. They were released pending a future court date.

Police also took a 35-year-old man into custody on an outstanding warrant.

— Staff

