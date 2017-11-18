ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Three Arrested After Fight at Brandon Mall Involving Knife, Crowbar

Brandon Police Service CrestThree people were taken into custody Friday afternoon after a fight at Brandon’s Town Centre mall.

Police were called to the 800 block of Rosser Avenue at around 1:35 p.m. for a report of three people fighting.

Officers found a 25-year-old man armed with a knife and a 27-year-old woman wielding a crowbar. They say the two were involved in an altercation with another man, who was assaulted but not seriously injured.

The two suspects have been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. They were released pending a future court date.

Police also took a 35-year-old man into custody on an outstanding warrant.

— Staff

