Taxicab Driver Robbed, Assaulted at Gunpoint with Replica Firearm

WINNIPEG — A taxicab driver was robbed and struck in the head with a replica CO2 air gun on Friday night after driving a fare to the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue.

Police say the driver picked up a 29-year-old man in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Weston Street at around 11:30 p.m. when an argument broke out.

The suspect got out of the cab walked around to the driver’s side where he demanded money before assaulting and robbing the 43-year-old driver.

The suspect fled on foot and the driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Air 1 and the K9 unit tracked down the suspect hiding in a bush in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue. Police also located the replica gun and stolen money.

Travis Edmard Melvin Francis of Winnipeg faces several charges and remains in custody.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

— Staff

