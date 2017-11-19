One Person Killed in Accident During Training at CFB Shilo

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – One person is dead after an accident during training exercises at the Canadian Forces base in Shilo, Man.

Very little information is available yet about the incident which occurred on the base 35 kilometres east of Brandon, Man.

It’s believed a reserve unit from Winnipeg was involved in the training exercise but family notification is still underway and the military will release no further information for now.

This is the third time this year a soldier was killed during a training accident on a Canadian base.

In April, Sgt. Sergeant Robert Dynerowicz died and three other soldiers were injured in a vehicle accident during a training exercise at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr died in March when his parachute malfunctioned during training in Saskatchewan.

