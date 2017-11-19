Valley Gardens Stabbing Victim in Stable Condition

WINNIPEG — An 18-year-old man who was stabbed early Saturday in the Valley Gardens area has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police arrived in the 900 block of Kimberly Avenue at around 4 a.m. to find an injured man in critical condition.

Police say the victim had been involved in an altercation with a number of people at the front of a residence when he was stabbed in the upper body.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

