WestJet Surprises Travellers in Winnipeg with Christmas Miracle

WINNIPEG — Unsuspecting airline passengers were surprised Tuesday with a Christmas miracle at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

WATCH:

WestJet transformed the arrivals hall for an impromptu abbreviated performance of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker.

The Winnipeg stop was the fourth day of the Calgary-based airline’s 12 Flights of Christmas, where travellers are treated with holiday spirit at the hands of a blue hat-wearing WestJet Santa Claus.

“The focus of this year’s Christmas Miracle is to surprise and delight WestJet’s guests across Canada,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet vice-president marketing communications.

“What better way to spread holiday cheer than to create incredible experiences for guests, not just once, but for 12 consecutive days leading up to the holiday season.”

Passengers arriving from Calgary received tickets to the RWB’s production, a $100 WestJet gift card and a free flight voucher.

All surprise gifts to travellers across Canada will be posted on WestJet’s website, while the remaining events will be broadcast daily on Facebook Live until November 29.

WestJet’s annual Christmas Miracle video will launch in December.

