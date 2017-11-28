Winnipeg Police Officer Facing New Charges in Fatal Crash

A Winnipeg police officer already facing charges in a fatal collision last month has been slapped with additional charges, including drunk driving.

Const. Justin Holz was off duty when his vehicle struck 23-year-old Cody Severight on October 10 at the intersection of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue, leaving him dead.

Holz was originally charged with impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba now says Holz has been charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death, and driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding eighty milligrams of alcohol in one hundred millilitres of blood and thereby causing death.

Holz is an eight-year member of the police service and remains on administrative leave.

The IIU is continuing to investigate.

