Veteran Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged with Impaired Driving

Manitoba RCMP have charged one of their own officers with drunk driving earlier this fall.

Corporal Scott Hanson, a 17-year member of the RCMP, was allegedly intoxicated when he drove erratically on Provincial Trunk Highway 202 near Birds Hill Park on September 1.

East St. Paul RCMP were dispatched and pulled Hanson over, where he showed signs of impairment. He later refused a breathalyzer test at the local detachment.

Hanson, who was off-duty at the time, has been placed on administrative leave and will appear in court on December 5.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is monitoring the investigation.

