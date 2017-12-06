Cavalia Odysseo Returning to Winnipeg in May

The largest entertainment spectacle Manitoba had ever seen is making a return to Winnipeg in the spring.

Cavalia Odysseo attracted more than 100,000 spectators in 2015 when it ran under the Big Top at the corner of Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard.

Beginning May 12, 2018, the world’s largest touring production will attempt to break new attendance records with two weeks of shows in the city.

About the show

Cavalia Odysseo’s mind-boggling theatrical effects are as spectacular as they are numerous, and they include a state-of-the art projection screen which is three times the size of the world’s largest movie screen, a life-size merry-go-round and a real lake made of 40,000 gallons of recycled water, which emerges for a splashing finale. The show’s four-legged stars play and perform with freedom, highlighting a magical relationship with their human counterparts while creating an entertainment phenomenon unlike anything seen across the world today. Deploying their extraordinary talents, Cavalia Odysseo’s acrobats interact with the horses and the audience and perform using a unique combination of force and sensitivity, while live musicians and vocalists immerse spectators of all ages in an enchanting, unforgettable multi-sensory experience they will remember forever.

Tickets for Cavalia Odysseo are on sale now at cavalia.com and 1-866-999-8111, or at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Demand was so hot last time, producers held the show over for an additional two weeks in Winnipeg.

Cavalia Odysseo will run until May 27.

Archive video: Cavalia Odysseo in Winnipeg in 2015

