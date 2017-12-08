The Forks Opens Canopy Skating Rink for the Season

WINNIPEG — Time to dust off those ice skates that collected dust and cobwebs over the summer.

The Forks on Friday opened its popular canopy rink and began renting out skates for the season.

“We love seeing people take their first skate of the season under The Forks canopy skating rink,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks.

“Winter is always fun at The Forks, and with our first rink now open and Arctic Glacier Park just around the corner, we continue to be a fantastic winter destination.”

Officials say the on-land skating trails are expected to open in the next couple of weeks, followed by the toboggan run and outdoor lighting displays.

Skate rentals are available in the Market Atrium for $5 (adults) and $3 (children and seniors). Skate sharpening services are $5.

