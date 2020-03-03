Killings, Escalating Violence Linked to Gang Feud: Winnipeg Police











A Winnipeg police investigation into two homicides late last year has determined both slayings are connected — the latter in which was in retaliation for the first.

Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was fatally shot at Citizen Nightclub on Bannatyne Avenue early November 2, 2019.

On November 4, 2019, Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was fatally shot at a South Pointe townhouse on Tim Sale Drive.

“It has been determined that Moulebou was responsible for the murder of Wahabi, and Moulebou was murdered in retaliation. Both homicides, along with continued violence, are a result of a feud between two gangs,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Three arrests have since been made in connection to Moulebou’s homicide.

Arnold Mbaka Nduta, 23, of Winnipeg, was arrested on January 22, 2020. Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed, 23, of Winnipeg was arrested on February 28, while Manuchehr Haroon, 23, of Brandon was arrested on March 2.

All three suspects face first-degree murder charges.

Police are not naming the gangs.

“They consist primarily of newcomers to Canada. Many of these individuals have come from war-torn countries and they’ve been a source of violence in Winnipeg, a lot of which has escalated significantly over the past few months,” Const. Jay Murray said Tuesday.

Newcomers can be more vulnerable to joining a gang, especially when they come from a country with violence and instability, he said. Winnipeg police have anti-gang strategies and are working with community groups to try to combat the problem.

Murray added that police are concerned that there may be more retribution, as there has been a long-standing feud between the two gangs.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding a black truck and a black Mercedes crossover that had been in the area of Moulebou’s homicide in the first 100 block of Tim Sale Drive on November 4, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— With files from The Canadian Press