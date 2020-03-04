Suspect Tries to Hit Brandon Police Officer with Whiskey Bottle











A Brandon police officer was nearly hit with a stolen whiskey bottle while trying to arrest a suspect on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to a liquor theft from a business in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say the man walked out of the store and police located him nearby. As officers were moving in to make an arrest, the suspect resisted and attempted to strike an officer with the stolen bottle.

No injuries were reported and the 43-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police also found a hatchet in the man’s possession.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Brandon court today on charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.