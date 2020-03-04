RCMP Shoot at Vehicle After Armed Man Flees West St. Paul Home











An RCMP officer fired his weapon at a suspect vehicle Monday afternoon that fled from a West St. Paul home.

Police were called to the residence for an armed and “distraught” man at around 12:45 p.m. The caller indicated the man was threatening violence before he drove away.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle near the Perimeter Highway and Pipeline Road, but it continued until coming to a stop near King Edward Street. As police moved in, the suspect continued driving and an RCMP fired his weapon, striking the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was eventually arrested and charges are pending.

RCMP found firearms and ammunition in his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.