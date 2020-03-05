CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘Carmen’











Manitoba Opera is about to present its latest production of “Carmen,” running March 28, 31 and April 3 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Carmen is considered the most popular opera of all time, brimming with very recognizable music including Carmen’s smoky Habanera, Don José’s Flower Song, and the rousing Toreador Song.

Enter to win tickets

ChrisD.ca is giving away a pair of tickets to the performance on March 31 at 7 p.m. Simply fill out the entry form below and we’ll pick one random winner. Good luck!

Tickets to Carmen are available on the Manitoba Opera website or at the Centennial Concert Hall box office.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Monday, March 23, 2020 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.