Dog Owner Charged in Attack That Injured Three People













WINNIPEG — The owner of a group of dogs that viciously attacked multiple people last weekend has been charged.

On February 29, three people were attacked in the parking lot of the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway, including the dogs’ owner.

Two people suffered life-altering injuries and were sent to hospital, while the third person was treated and released.

Two of the dogs were located nearby and put down by officers. A third dog and a puppy ran into traffic on Pembina Highway and were struck by a vehicle. The adult dog has since been humanely euthanized, while the puppy was sent to a rescue organization. The third adult dog was determined to predominantly be an American Pit Bull Terrier, while the puppy was too young to make a confirmation of breed.

The city says none of the dogs were spayed/neutered or licensed, and none were believed to have rabies. In addition, there was no indication to suggest these dogs were used for fighting, according to the city.

The owner is facing charges under the Responsible Pet Ownership By-law. The nature of the specific charges isn’t being released due to privacy concerns.