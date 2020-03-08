Two Charged in West End Parking Lot Shooting











WINNIPEG — Two people have been charged after a West End parking lot shooting on Friday night.

Police responded to the 1300 block of St. Mattews Avenue at around 11:25 p.m. after gunshots were fired at a group of approximately seven people.

No one was injured and the suspects fled.

Two of the victims were under the age of 15.

On Saturday night, police arrested two suspects at an apartment on Adsum Drive.

Jayden Riley Derksen, 20, and Kara-Leigh Traverse, 18, have each been charged with several firearms offences.

Derksen also faces charges of seven counts of pointing a firearm and seven counts of assault with a weapon.

Both accused remain in custody.