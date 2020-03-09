Man Charged with Impaired Driving in Crash on Highway 59











7 Shares

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after his vehicle collided with an SUV on Highway 59 over the weekend, injuring the other driver.

The man’s pickup truck was travelling east on Road 32E on Sunday at around 9:20 p.m. when it entered the intersection and hit the SUV travelling south on Highway 59.

The man stopped briefly to check on the other driver, but fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT



Visit MBteach.org

The 74-year-old RM of Alexandar man driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP patrolled the area and found the pickup truck near the suspect’s home in the RM of Brokenhead. He was located in the passenger seat of the vehicle and arrested.

The 36-year-old faces multiple charges, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident and impaired driving. He was also issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

RCMP continue to investigate.