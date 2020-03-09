Manitoba to Sell Hunting, Fishing and Other Permits Online











WINNIPEG — Outdoor enthusiasts in Manitoba will soon be able to purchase fishing licences, provincial park passes and other permits online.

New legislation was introduced Monday to allow for the sale of the documentation 24/7 online, beginning with hunting and angling licenses, as well as provincial park vehicle permits this spring.

“With expanded access such as the ability to make purchases from a smartphone or mobile device, we are using technology to move Manitoba forward,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen.

“As Manitobans embrace the new system, we will roll out additional licences and permits for purchase online and continue taking steps to improve our services.”

How does it work?

A user creates a customer profile, selects their product or licence and checks out, similar to other online transactions.

The province says there will also be an option to purchase licences and permits online at Manitoba Conservation and Climate offices around the province and at participating retailers.

A digital copy of the licence would be available to download from the customer’s account and a copy must be printed out and carried while hunting or fishing so it can be presented upon request. Park vehicle permits would also have to be printed for display on the vehicle’s dashboard.

An administration fee of $4.50 will apply to all licences and permit purchases to support enhanced service delivery, with the exception of the Manitoba Resident Seniors Conservation Angling Licences that will remain free of charge.