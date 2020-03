1 Share

A 44-year-old man from the RM of McCreary was killed Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Road 86W about 10 kilometres southeast of McCreary.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was travelling northbound at the time when he lost control and his vehicle rolled into the ditch. He was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Ste. Rose RCMP continue to investigate.