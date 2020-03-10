Man’s Death on Elgin Avenue Marks Winnipeg’s Sixth Homicide of 2020











Winnipeg police are investigating the sixth homicide of the year in the city.

Police responded at around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an injured man at a home in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue. Police found an unconscious man with significant injuries and began performing CPR on the victim.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).