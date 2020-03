1 Share

Winnipeg police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a field in the 400 block of McPhillips Street.

Officers found the man at around 6:10 p.m. on Monday with no signs of life.

Police say the body was found in a large empty field north of the McPhillips Station Casino between the nearby railway tracks.

An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6313 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).