Stone Soup Fundraiser Supporting Meal Programs in Manitoba Schools













WINNIPEG — A lunchtime fundraiser on Wednesday is putting the focus on the importance of child nutrition, particularly school meals programs.

The 8th annual Stone Soup Fundraiser, hosted by the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, offers up bowls of delicious soup from some of the province’s top chefs.

“Breakfast is important to be ready to learn, but for many students in Manitoba it’s a meal they would not get without school meal programs,” says Wendy Bloomfield, CNCM chairperson.

“Some of our programs also provide lunch and snacks, all of which are vital to ensuring that students are well-nourished, healthy and ready to learn.”

The Pallister government hasn’t committed to a breakfast meal program in the province’s upcoming budget, much to the criticism of the opposition NDP and Liberals. The issue dominated the majority of Monday’s question period in the Manitoba legislature.

The CNCM supported 271 programs province-wide last year, providing approximately 4.8 million snacks and meals to more than 30,500 students in the kindergarten to Grade 12.

The Stone Soup Fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the atrium of Manitoba Hydro Place, 360 Portage Avenue.

Donations can be made in-person at the event or online at childnutritioncouncil.com at any time throughout the year. Donations of $20 or more are tax-deductible.