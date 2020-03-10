Uber to Launch Ride-Sharing in Winnipeg This Spring











WINNIPEG — Uber will launch ride-sharing in the city this spring after years of trying to enter the market.

“We’ve heard from Winnipegers that they want access to Uber in their city,” said Uber spokesperson and head of western Canada, Michael van Hemmen.

“Today, we are one step closer to that reality. We thank them for their continued support. Soon, Uber will be helping to provide access to the same safe, affordable ride options that we do in cities around the world, and helping drivers access flexible earning opportunities.”

Uber and competitor Lyft previously said they couldn’t enter the market due to Manitoba Public Insurance’s restrictive model. Uber has since worked with MPI to learn more about the insurance offerings for its drivers.

TappCar is one of the other major players in Winnipeg’s ride-sharing market. The Edmonton-based company has been operating in Manitoba since March 2018.

Before Uber hits the road, it will need drivers. Those interested can register and complete the sign-up process by visiting uber.com.