Off-Duty Officer Attacked Leaving Winnipeg Police Headquarters

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was attacked outside police headquarters early Tuesday after completing her shift.

The officer was leaving HQ at around 3 a.m. when she noticed a man interfering with a newspaper carrier in the lobby.

She followed the suspect outside the building when two on-duty police cadets joined her. Police say the suspect then turned and attacked the officer without warning. A struggle ensued and the officer sustained a serious injury, resulting in her being taken to hospital in stable condition.

The two cadets, a uniformed officer and an off-duty officer, were able to subdue and arrest the suspect.

Bertram Charles Willcocks, 35, was charged with assaulting a police officer.

He remains in custody.