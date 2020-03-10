Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting in Charleswood











A 27-year-old man was shot by Winnipeg police early Tuesday after a report of family trouble at a Charleswood area residence.

About five police units were dispatched to the 100 block of Kowalsky Crescent at around 4:45 a.m.

Police found the resident of the home actively assaulting two other adults with an edged weapon outside.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to hospital in critical condition, later succumbing to his injuries. Two other people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is investigating.