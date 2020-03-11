Manitoba’s Opposition NDP Prevents Province from Introducing Budget











WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s opposition NDP has prevented the Pallister government from introducing its new budget, saying it includes harmful legislation.

The budget was set to be released on Wednesday, but has been stalled in the House by “procedural tactics” set out by the NDP.

“We were elected to do a job — stand up to Brian Pallister and stop his plan to hurt families and front line workers,” NDP leader Wab Kinew said.

“Today, and every day until the legislative deadline has passed, we will do everything possible to prevent the Pallister government from ramming through their harmful legislation.”

The NDP said while the government is delayed in introducing the budget, it can still table the budget’s documents before the House and have them pass at the same time it always would.