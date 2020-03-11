Price Family Donates $20M to U of M’s Faculty of Engineering













WINNIPEG — A large scale donation from University of Manitoba alumni has resulted in the renaming of the university’s Faculty of Engineering.

Philanthropists Gerry and Barb Price announced a $20 million donation Wednesday to the faculty.

“It is an honour to recognize the continuing passionate support of Dr. Gerry Price and his family by renaming the faculty to the Price Faculty of Engineering,” said engineering dean Dr. Jonathan Beddoes.

“The transformational gift announced today will position the Price Faculty of Engineering to offer outstanding engineering programs through the 2020s and beyond for the benefit of not just our students, but also, through our graduates and research, to the future well-being and prosperity of Manitoba and Canada.”

Price is the chairman and CEO of Price Industries, a leader in air distribution equipment and technology. The company has more than 3,500 employees with 19 sales offices and 13 manufacturing sites across North America.

Price was born in Winnipeg and holds a Bachelor of Science (1970) and Master of Science (1972) degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba, as well as a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

This gift builds on a history of giving from the Prices, bringing their total giving in the campaign to $23.34 million. The family donated $1.25 million to the UM Front and Centre campaign in 2016, which expanded the facilities in the faculty and created the Price Engineering Innovation and Prototype Centre, a recently opened space for the 17 engineering design teams to work on prototypes and design challenges.

Students will graduate from the Price Faculty of Engineering during 2020 spring convocation.