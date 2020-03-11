Man, 21, Dies from Exposure in Northern Manitoba













A 21-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive in the snow in northern Manitoba last weekend.

Thompson RCMP received a report of a man in medical distress near Spruce Road the morning of March 8.

Officers began resuscitative efforts on the Gods River man until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police don’t suspect criminality in the death, but the investigation is ongoing as an autopsy is completed.

Thompson RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.