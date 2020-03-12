Winnipeg Police Seize More Than $1M in Cocaine, Marijuana













Winnipeg police have made a large-scale drug bust of cocaine and marijuana worth more than $1 million.

Police identified two suspects allegedly operating in an inter-provincial drug cell suspected of trafficking drugs into Winnipeg.

On March 8, the two suspects met at a Co-op gas bar in the 4100 block of Portage Avenue to conduct a transaction. Police say one of the men arrived in a semi tractor-trailer and the other man in a Jeep Wrangler.

Officers witnessed what they believed to be a drug transaction and arrested both men.

The exchange included four kilograms of cocaine, while a search of the semi turned up another 15 kilograms of cocaine and 20 pounds of marijuana. Both vehicles were seized.

The wholesale value of the 19 kilograms of cocaine is $1,140,000, with a potential street value of $1,520,000. The wholesale value of the cannabis is $60,000 with a potential street value of $90,600.

Jay Marte Santos, 42, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Balbir Singh Nahal, 36, of Abbotsford, B.C. has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a scheduled substance, possession for the purpose of distrusting cannabis, possessing proceeds of property and obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both suspects remain in custody.