Boy, 14, Charged in Armed Steinbach Robbery











12 Shares

Manitoba RCMP have arrested multiple people, including a 14-year-old boy, after separate robberies in Flin Flon and Steinbach.

The first robbery occurred March 6 when a business was robbed at knifepoint on Third Avenue in Flin Flon.

Two men entered the store, grabbed several items and threatened employees with the weapon.

With the public’s help, RCMP located and arrested the suspects without incident.

Sky Colomb, 23, and Rocky Bighetty, 18, both from Flin Flon, are facing several charges.

They remain in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT



Visit MBteach.org

Teen arrested after Steinbach robbery

On March 8, a business on Brandt Street in Steinbach was robbed at knifepoint.

Employees inside were threatened with the weapon as the suspect demanded cash. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

After viewing surveillance video, police were able to identify the teen and attended a home in Steinbach. When they arrived, the teen took off but was arrested a short distance away.

The 14-year-old faces several charges, including resisting arrest and uttering threats.

He also remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.